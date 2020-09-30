PITTSTON – Mom passed away on Sept. 19, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. She was born on Dec. 21, 1939 to S. Ireland and Arlene (Hunt) Ireland. Mom lived all of her life in her childhood home town of Pittston, even after marrying Philip E. Preble in 1959. She had various jobs throughout her years that she worked hard at. Most memories came from her Village Store days. Mom could sew, knit, crochet, and decorated many a Barbie cake like nobody’s business and beautifully at that. Whatever she set her mind to she did it. Her accomplishments are far too many to list. Her greatest one was being a Mom to us (and all the kids in the Village she self-adopted). More so for being Mamie, she came by the name by her only grandson, Bobby, and it carried on with the next generation. She was so loved.She leaves behind her sister and best friend, Dorothy Shaw and her family; brother, Larry Ireland and his family; (the late) foster sister Helen Skelton and her family; son Mark P. Preble and daughter Pamela Mason; and those who cared for her during her last years, daughter Penny and Ray Snider, grandson Bobby, Amber, Bella and Piper Rosso, grandaughter Rickita Rosso, grandaughter Tangie, Shawn, Carmyn, Ryder Mackbach and Hunter Maheux; and by her brother Ernie and wife Beverly Martin (who both passed before her) and their family.Mom will continue to be Mamie when she joins her two great-grandsons, Jaxson Call-Rosso and Chance Rosso in heaven .To all that knew mom, may your memories with her make you smile, carry those within your heart, she would love that as would all of us. A private graveside service will be held at later date. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976. In lieu of flowers, buy yourself a peony to plant in the spring. She loved them

Guest Book