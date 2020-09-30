FAIRFIELD – Hazel Jean (Roux) Sellers, 97, passed away Sept. 27, 2020 at her daughter’s home in Fairfield surrounded by her family. She was born Oct. 11, 1922 in Waterville, the daughter of Harry Joseph Sr. and Hazel Dean Montgomery RouxShe attended Waterville Elementary Schools and was a graduate of Waterville High School class of 1940. On August 6, 1944, she married Bayne Sellers. She was a homemaker and worked part-time at Sterns Department Store in Waterville and at the Waterville Public Library. She was a member of the Pleasant Street Methodist Church for over 76 years and taught Sunday School for many years. She was president of the Women’s Society.Jean was an accomplished seamstress, beautiful knitter, loving and proud grandmother and great grandmother. She lived with her daughter and husband for the last 20 years and they were glad to have had her in their lives.Jean is survived by her daughter, Cynthia Sellers Gilbert and husband Reginald of Fairfield; grandchildren, Christopher Jacques and wife Megan of Virginia, Heidi Jacques Muskavitch and husband Paul of New Hampshire, Paula Sellers of Alaska, and Kimberly Sellers of Hallowell; great- granddaughters, Hannah and Mariah Muskavitch, and Maddison Jacques; daughter-in-law, Donna Sellers of Waterville and brother-in-law, Dr. Lawrence Petz of California.She was predeceased by her husband, Bayne Sellers in 1977; son, Wayne Sellers; sister, Thelma Roux Petz, and brother, Harry Roux Jr.A private service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Jean’s memory to the: Waterville Humane Society 100 Webb Rd. Waterville ME 04901

