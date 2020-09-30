SKOWHEGAN – James “Jim” H. Smith Jr., 81, passed away Sept. 24, 2020 at his home in Skowhegan surrounded by his family. He was born August 27, 1939 in Paterson, N.J., the son of James H. Sr. and Corina (Wasdyke) Smith.On Oct. 8, 1966, he married Louise E. Ireland in West Milford, N.J. In 1986, he moved to Skowhegan and opened his own business, Smith Machine Shop, and still worked until the week before his death. He served in the Army Reserve from 1958 to 1963. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and horse- back riding. Jim had some very close friends, you know who you are.Jim is survived by his wife of 53 years, Louise “Sue” (Ireland) Smith of Skowhegan; two sons. James H. Smith III and wife Sarah of Skowhegan, Patrick J. Smith and wife Megan of Canaan; grandchildren, Jessica and Monnica and Natalie and Crew; two sisters, Marilyn Coons and husband Bill of Norridgewock, Loraine Jameson and husband Jamie of West Milford, N.J., brother-in-law, Mac Ireland and wife Barbara of West Milford, N.J.The family would like to express a special thank you to Redington Oncology and Health Reach Hospice of Skowhegan for their care and support.A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

