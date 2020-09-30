WATERVILLE – Joan K. Haskell, 88, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at The Woodlands Senior Living Center following a long illness. She was born in Troy on March 17, 1932, a daughter of the late Clyde E. and Florence E. (Hillman) Folsom.Mrs. Haskell attended school at Erskine Academy.Besides raising her four children, she was co-owner, with her husband, Joe, at Haskell Poultry Farm. Following Joe’s passing in 1981, she continued her hard work ethic at the farm raising 90,000+ broiler chickens for various companies for several years, all from which she received high praises and bonuses. She also worked for Avian Poultry Farm.Mrs. Haskell was predeceased by her husband of 29 years, Reginald “Joe” Haskell and three sisters, Eileen Folsom, Patricia Wyman and Mary Benoit, as well as three brothers, Leo Folsom, Neil Folsom and Richard Folsom. She is survived by her long time companion, Raymond Senechal of Waterville; her four children, Diane York and her husband Brian of South China, Deb O’Clair and her husband Walter of Palermo, Doug Haskell and his wife Diane of Palermo and Doreen Haskell and her husband Neil Carmichael of Liberty; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins.There will be no public visiting hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. at Chadwick Hill Cemetery, China.Special thanks to Beacon Hospice (Brie and Ashley) who were wonderful and took such good care watching over our precious mom over the past few months.Arrangements are under the care of Plummer Funeral Home, 983 Ridge Road, Rte. 32, Windsor, ME.Condolences, photos and stories may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.comThe family requests that donations in Joan’s memory be made to: Alzheimer’s AssociationMaine Chapter383 US Rt. One, Suite 2CScarborough, ME, 04074

