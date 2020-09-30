WATERVILLE – Richard “Dick” C. Boutin, 87, passed away Sept. 28, 2020 at his home in Waterville. He was born Dec. 14, 1932 in Waterville, the son or John and Jennie (Bamford) Boutin.

Dick graduated from Winslow High School and Thomas Business College in Waterville, and also attended Husson College in Bangor. He was employed as District Circulation Manager for the Portland Press Herald.

He was married to Elaine (Poulin) Boutin of Winslow. Dick was very active in the Winslow Congregational Church, serving as Deacon Emeritus, sexton, on the council member audit committee, bible study book club, and acted as fellowship coordinator.

Dick is survived by his daughter, Lisa Sandy and husband Mark of Vassalboro, son, Peter Boutin of North Carolina; his cherished grandson, Benjamin Sandy; sister, Jacqueline Gregoire of Westbrook; two nephews, John Gregoire and wife Linda of Windham, and Jim Gregoire of New Hampshire; and Allison Woodside, who was like a granddaughter.

The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to John Woodside for being a wonderful friend to Dick, taking him out several times a week for lunch and to shop, outings that he thoroughly enjoyed.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Dick’s memory to:

Winslow Congregational

Church

12 Lithgow St.

Winslow, ME 04901

