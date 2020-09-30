CANNAN – Walter Keith Stillman, 81, passed away Sept. 23, 2020 at his home in Canaan, surrounded by his family. He was born Sept. 5, 1939 in Greenbush, the son of Maurice and Helen (Haywood) Stillman.He was a graduated of Skowhegan Area High School, class of 1958. He was employed for many years as a stitcher technician at New Balance and at many trade jobs. He was a member of the Eagles Club.Walter is survived by his partner, Susan McDougall of Canaan; son Jeff Stillman of Virginia, daughter Karen Lustiig of St. Thomas, stepson Ryan McDougall and partner James Fish of Gray; sisters, Joyce Shackford of Greenville and Sylvia Vinton-Stillman; grandchildren, Kyle Stillman of Biloxi, Miss. and Kaitlyn Stillman of Destin, Fla.; his long-time friend, Terry Fournier of Skowhegan. He was predeceased by brothers, John, Fred, and Richard Stillman.There will be no visitation hours of funeral service.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.

In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Walter’s memory to: The Somerset Humane Society PO Box 453 Skowhegan, ME 04976

Guest Book