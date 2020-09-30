BRUNSWICK — The Brunswick High School boys soccer enjoyed a standout 2019 campaign, going 12-1-1 and reaching the Class A North final.

Fast forward to the 2020 season, and expectations — like the sport’s landscape — have changed dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

And that suits the Dragons — who sank Mt. Ararat 4-0 on Tuesday evening — just fine.

“Every game is a gift,” said Brunswick coach Mark Roma,. “I’m just ecstatic to be out here, I cherish every game and practice”.

Mt. Ararat coach Mark Rioux agreed, saying the opportunity to compete is appreciated these days.

“It’s outstanding to be out here playing,” said Rioux, whose team went 6-6-2 and reached the A North quarterfinals last fall. “Of course, there’s always extra motivation when we’re playing Brunswick”.

Lane Foushee scored two goals, one in each half, to lead the charge for Brunswick.

“It’s always a nice feeling to beat Mt. Ararat,” Foushee said.

Lucas Spiro and Liam Driscoll also scored.

Foushee opened things up when he scored the lone goal of the first half off a pass from Milan VanLeer.

The Dragons doubled their lead when Driscoll scored just over 10 minutes into the second half.

“The effort and energy has been fantastic since the summer,” said Roma.

Spiro made it 3-0 when he scored off a deflection.

“A lot of these guys are happy to be out here,” Rioux said. “I have a young team, with only three seniors, so we look at these games as an opportunity to get better each day.”

Prior to the game, Brunswick honored the seniors on both teams with a pregame ceremony

“I told our guys before the game, that if this is going to be our last game, let’s make it a good one,” Roma said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: