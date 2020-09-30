I’ve gotten to know Matt Pouliot quite well during my time as a pastor at Central Church. Matt and his wife, Heather, have been very involved in the church community. Lifting others up through their community involvement is at the center of their lives.
Recently, they taught a nine-week financial peace course in collaboration with Central. Combined, the class they led erased about $55,000 worth of debt, making a real difference in the students’ lives. I applaud Matt and Heather for taking time out of their own busy schedules to serve others in this way.
This is but one example of the many ways I have seen Matt step up to help others, and I know that through his legislative service he’s helping our entire region every day. That’s who he is and that’s why I’ll be voting to reelect Matt Pouliot to the state Senate this year.
Joel Blackwell
Augusta
