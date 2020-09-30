LIVERMORE FALLS — Regional School Unit 73 Superintendent Scott Albert announced Wednesday morning a district-wide employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

RSU 73 includes students from the towns of Jay, Livermore and Livermore Falls plus some from Fayette. Spruce Mountain Primary School is in Livermore. The elementary, middle and high schools are in Jay while the adult education program operates out of the central office in Livermore Falls.

“Since we live in a small community, we feel it is very important to share all information that is pertinent to everyone’s health and safety,” Albert’s letter to RSU 73 staff, students, and families said. “A district-wide staff person associated with RSU 73 recently tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). However, this person was not in school during their infectious period and no further action is needed at this time per the Maine Center of Disease Control.”

The letter also provided instructions for monitoring individuals and students, symptoms of the disease and preventative measures recommended by the CDC.

In an email later Wednesday, Albert said the test result was obtained Wednesday, the staff member is from Livermore Falls and has a pretty good idea of where contact with an infected individual occurred.

Any additional steps taken by the district will depend on the circumstances as they arise, Albert said.

At the RSU 73 Sept. 24 school board meeting, director Andrew Sylvester of Livermore announced he had tested positive for the disease.

RSU 73 is using a hybrid instruction model with cohort A attending classes in the schools Monday and Tuesday while cohort B attends Wednesday and Thursday. Fall sports competitions with other districts are only being allowed in golf and cross country, sports deemed low-risk by the Maine Principals’ Association.

