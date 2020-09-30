Social media accounts

Occupation:

Nonprofit Executive Director

Education:

BA, Middlebury College; Ellsworth High School

Community Organizations:

Holocaust and Human Rights Center of Maine, executive director

Manchester Conservation Commission

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

Reading, hiking, board games

Family status:

Married

Years in the Legislature: Four

Committee assignments (if elected):

Labor and Housing Committee, Chair

Judiciary Committee, Member

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

I am grateful for Maine’s success in keeping COVID-19 cases and fatalities relatively low. I am not satisfied with the state’s management of the unemployment system.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

Everything has to be on the table, but it must be bipartisan, fiscally responsible and fair. We should look at all state programs to differentiate between “must-have” and “nice-to-have.”

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

We need to put the people before party, always. I am a Democrat, but my goals are to work hard to get things done for the people and to advance justice and opportunity for all.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

The most pressing matters of our time are the economy, climate change and racial injustice. I will work hard to listen, to bring people together and have an open mind to solve problems.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. As Chair of the Labor and Housing Committee, I worked hard to bring all sides together to reach bipartisan compromises on important issues. I will do my best to continue to always listen to all.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

As a Chair of the Broadband Caucus, I will push for universal, high-speed internet. Our kids can’t learn and businesses can’t function if we don’t have better internet.

