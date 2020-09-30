VASSALBORO — Route 3 is expected to remain closed for a few hours after a tractor-trailer rolled over at the intersection near Legion Park Road at around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon.

The tractor trailer was traveling on Route 3, where the speed limit is 55 mph, to Belfast carrying Central Maine Power equipment, Vassalboro Fire Captain Benji Rowe said. When the tractor trailer entered the Legion Park Road intersection, another vehicle entered at the same time. The tractor trailer swerved out of the way to avoid the vehicle and rolled over.

No injuries were reported, Rowe said, but it will take a few hours to get the vehicle back on its wheels, out of the roadway and debris cleaned up.

Several emergency crews responded to the accident including Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office, Delta Ambulance, Vassalboro Rescue, China Fire Department, Maine State Police and Maine Department of Transportation.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: