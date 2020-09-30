AUBURN — A New Jersey man was injured Wednesday morning after he fell asleep while driving a tractor-trailer Wednesday morning north of the Auburn exit of Interstate 95, according to the Maine State Police.
David Hand, 28, was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston for injuries not considered life-threatening, state police said.
He was driving north when he fell asleep, causing the rig loaded with produce to strike a guardrail near mile marker 77, roll over and down an embankment, according to police.
The Lewiston Fire Department and United Ambulance Service responded to the crash, according to police.
The right lane was shut down for several hours while the Maine Department of Transportation cleaned up debris.
