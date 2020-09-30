Maine State Police said a man driving the wrong way on the Maine Turnpike in Cumberland hit several vehicles Wednesday afternoon, but miraculously caused no serious injuries.

The driver, described only as a 73-year-old man, was driving a red Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck north in the southbound lanes shortly after 2 p.m. When asked to provide the driver’s identity and hometown by the Press Herald, the state police said his name would be released later.

Emergency calls made to the Augusta Regional Communications Center reported that the pickup truck hit several vehicles near mile marker 58, just north of the Cumberland service plaza.

State troopers determined that five vehicles were damaged in the crash. A witness told police that the driver of the pickup truck left the Cumberland service plaza and began driving north in the southbound lanes. Police said the driver was not believed to have been impaired. The 73-year-old man and the driver of a Saab suffered minor injuries.

“Amazingly, no one else was injured and no charges are expected at this time,” Maine State police said in a news release.

