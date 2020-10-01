I am a retired doctor in Waterville, where I practiced for 28 years. Since March, my wife and I have been staying home as much as possible, wearing masks when we go out, and keeping our distance from other people. We carefully wash hands, disinfect frequently touched surfaces. Our national and state communicable disease experts have been recommending these simple measures.

Our president should act as a model of proper behavior. Unfortunately, he has largely ignored this advice. If these measures had been more strongly encouraged earlier in the U.S., we would have had far fewer infections and deaths. The president has continually avoided mask wearing. He continues to encourage large rallies of supporters crowding together, not wearing masks.

I am a lifelong Republican, but I’m voting for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. I think that they have a much more sensible attitude toward the pandemic. They set a good example for all of us. I encourage everyone to join me.

Stephen H. Eccher, M.D.

Waterville

