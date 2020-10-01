Jay Coelho has been an active and engaged participant and tireless advocate for all things Waterville. He is active in the schools, has sat at the table and negotiated favorable contracts with city unions and as a member of the TIF committee, he has created partnerships between the city and business that are looking to be part of Waterville’s revitalization.
The mayor is the ambassador of our city. It’s essential that we choose a candidate that has all resident’s best interests in mind when making critical decisions about the future.
Our city is rapidly growing and Jay understands and values all it offers and feels strongly about maintaining it as a great place to raise a family and be part of a tight-knit community.
I believe the choice is clear. When you cast your vote for Waterville mayor, I strongly encourage you to cast that vote for Jay Coelho.
Mike Morris
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Authors
OFF RADAR: ‘Blue Summer’ by Jim Nichols
-
Letters to the Editor
Green will go to work for wonderful city
-
Letters to the Editor
Vote for honorable Pouliot, Fecteau
-
Letters to the Editor
Maine needs more legislators like Pouliot
-
Letters to the Editor
Lapointe has right qualities for mayor
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.