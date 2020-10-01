Jay Coelho has been an active and engaged participant and tireless advocate for all things Waterville. He is active in the schools, has sat at the table and negotiated favorable contracts with city unions and as a member of the TIF committee, he has created partnerships between the city and business that are looking to be part of Waterville’s revitalization.

The mayor is the ambassador of our city. It’s essential that we choose a candidate that has all resident’s best interests in mind when making critical decisions about the future.

Our city is rapidly growing and Jay understands and values all it offers and feels strongly about maintaining it as a great place to raise a family and be part of a tight-knit community.

I believe the choice is clear. When you cast your vote for Waterville mayor, I strongly encourage you to cast that vote for Jay Coelho.

Mike Morris

Waterville

Send questions/comments to the editors.