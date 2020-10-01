I have had the pleasure to watch Justin Fecteau grow as a state representative and I am so impressed. I first met him when he was going door to door a few years back and we have stayed in close touch ever since.

Things I look for in a representative are someone who will fight for our city and state, take principled stances when needed, and someone who is always available when issues arise. Justin checks all those boxes for my family.

He constantly seeks constituent feedback on issues and acts upon it, rather than pushing his own agenda. During COVID-19, Justin has been a leader to help neighbors and businesses get back on their feet. Maine has never faced the problems it’s facing now, and I know I can count on Justin to be our voice.

Please join me by voting for Justin Fecteau for state representative on Nov. 3.

Toni Richardson

Augusta

