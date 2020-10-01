I am supporting Rebecca Green for the Ward 4 City Council seat this November. I was a board member for Rebecca when she was the director of the Kennebec Montessori school in Fairfield. I found her to be a thoughtful, hard-working and caring person who knows the value of listening.
Rebecca will bring these same leadership qualities to her position as city councilor. She knows how to work effectively with individuals as well as boards, and also has a passion for high-quality education.
Now more than ever we need people on our City Council who can think, work hard, care, and value education, but perhaps most important of all, listen. If elected Rebecca will put these qualities to work for our wonderful city.
Emanuel Pariser
Waterville
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Authors
OFF RADAR: ‘Blue Summer’ by Jim Nichols
-
Letters to the Editor
Green will go to work for wonderful city
-
Letters to the Editor
Vote for honorable Pouliot, Fecteau
-
Letters to the Editor
Maine needs more legislators like Pouliot
-
Letters to the Editor
Lapointe has right qualities for mayor
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.