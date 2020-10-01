I am supporting Rebecca Green for the Ward 4 City Council seat this November. I was a board member for Rebecca when she was the director of the Kennebec Montessori school in Fairfield. I found her to be a thoughtful, hard-working and caring person who knows the value of listening.

Rebecca will bring these same leadership qualities to her position as city councilor. She knows how to work effectively with individuals as well as boards, and also has a passion for high-quality education.

Now more than ever we need people on our City Council who can think, work hard, care, and value education, but perhaps most important of all, listen. If elected Rebecca will put these qualities to work for our wonderful city.

Emanuel Pariser

Waterville

