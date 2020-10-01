I will be voting for George Lapointe for mayor of Hallowell. One of his most impressive skills is the way he brings people together from all sides of a problem to find solutions. When the Hubbard Free Library needed help, George created a working group with library board members and city officials to develop a response that not only involved some more city financial support for the library, but also helped the library determine what the community wanted, and how it could better serve its patrons. It was a good outcome for all.
Earlier, I witnessed George demonstrate his ability to work with all sides when he was commissioner of Marine Resources. He maintained good working relationships with fisherman, legislators, federal agencies and environmentalists for 12 years, serving two governors. He did this through patience, research, hard work and trying to understand all viewpoints. These are qualities Hallowell will need.
Dan Shagoury
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Maine Authors
OFF RADAR: ‘Blue Summer’ by Jim Nichols
-
Letters to the Editor
Green will go to work for wonderful city
-
Letters to the Editor
Vote for honorable Pouliot, Fecteau
-
Letters to the Editor
Maine needs more legislators like Pouliot
-
Letters to the Editor
Lapointe has right qualities for mayor
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.