I will be voting for George Lapointe for mayor of Hallowell. One of his most impressive skills is the way he brings people together from all sides of a problem to find solutions. When the Hubbard Free Library needed help, George created a working group with library board members and city officials to develop a response that not only involved some more city financial support for the library, but also helped the library determine what the community wanted, and how it could better serve its patrons. It was a good outcome for all.

Earlier, I witnessed George demonstrate his ability to work with all sides when he was commissioner of Marine Resources. He maintained good working relationships with fisherman, legislators, federal agencies and environmentalists for 12 years, serving two governors. He did this through patience, research, hard work and trying to understand all viewpoints. These are qualities Hallowell will need.

Dan Shagoury

Hallowell

Send questions/comments to the editors.