RICHMOND — A second-half surge lifted the Richmond girls soccer team to a 5-0 victory over Lisbon on Thursday.

Bry Shea netted the first two goals, scoring off of an Abby Harrington assist with 34:11 left in the game, and then adding an unassisted tally with 33:25 to go.

Leah Wescott then scored with 32:48 left, Marybeth Sloat scored on a penalty kick with 14:54 to go, and Lila Viselli rounded out the offense with an unassisted goal with 2:32 to play.

Liz Johnson made four saves for the Bobcats (2-0), who outshot Lisbon 34-5. Alice Smith made 19 saves for the Greyhounds (0-2).

