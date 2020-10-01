In today’s divisive political atmosphere, it’s important to recognize when our elected officials are doing something right.
Sen. Matt Pouliot has been a positive example of leadership at the State House. Matt has that unique ability to balance the things that are so important to all of us — family, friends, faith, profession, and community service.
When it comes to community, Matt is certainly invested, always willing to roll up his sleeves and do work that benefits so many. When constituents ask for help, Matt always responds — be it legislatively or through his personal involvement.
We need more legislators like Sen. Pouliot. Matt needs to stay in the State House where he represents us well while bringing a positive and balanced approach to tough situations — a rarity today.
On Nov. 3, I’ll be voting to send Matt Pouliot back to the State House. I hope you will as well.
Bob Moore
South China
