The Maine Republican Party asked the state’s Supreme Judicial Court on Thursday to put a hold on its earlier decision to allows the use of a ranked-choice voting in the November presidential election.

The party wants the opportunity to argue in U.S. Supreme Court that the state court’s decision violates the First Amendment of petitioners who gathered voter signatures for a “people’s veto” referendum. The ballot question would ask voters if they wanted to overturn the 2019 law that applies ranked-choice voting to the presidential election.

Secretary of State Matt Dunlap invalidated about 1,000 of the voter signatures, leaving petitioners short of the number needed to secure a spot on the ballot, and the state’s high court upheld Dunlap’s actions last month by overturning a lower court ruling against him. Ballots that were just printed for the Nov. 3 election provide the ranked-choice option.

Patrick Strawbridge, an attorney representing four voters on behalf of the Maine Republican Party, said in an oral hearing Thursday that his clients recognized they were putting the state’s justices in a dilemma.

“Petitioners acknowledge that this request presents the court with a difficult choice given (Dunlap’s) last-minute decision to proceed with the printing and distribution of ballots using a ranked-choice format and excluding the proposed ballot question,” Strawbridge said.

Strawbridge said there was still time to inform voters of the change and avoid any confusion. Voters will also use the ranked-choice format for races for the U.S. Senate and two U.S. House seats.

But Acting Chief Justice Andrew Mead questioned Strawbridge about putting ranked-choice on hold given the fact that ballots were already being distributed and voters were already voting absentee.

“These folks have voted already and are receiving more and more ballots every day,” Mead said. “Hasn’t this train already left the station? The voting has started. If we attempt claw back those votes and create a new voting plan using the existing ballot aren’t we creating confusion?”

Dunlap first rejected petitions for the people’s veto measure in July. He reaffirmed that decision in August, determining, among other things, that about 1,000 voter signatures on the petition were invalid, because those gathering the signatures were not registered to vote in the towns they lived in while gathering signatures.

Dunlap’s decision left the petition shy of the 63,067 registered voter signatures needed to place the question before voters this November.

Maine’s constitution requires petition circulators to be registered to vote where they live when collecting signatures. Also under the constitution, any law that’s subject to a people’s veto referendum is put on hold until a vote on the veto takes place during the next statewide election.

After a Cumberland County Superior Court justice overturned Dunlap’s decision, the state’s supreme court upheld it on appeal, essentially authorizing the voting method for November.

Ballots that include a ranked-choice format in the presidential race—more than 56,000 of them —are already being distributed to absentee voters, said Phyliss Gardiner, a state assistant attorney general representing Dunlap’s office, in Thursday’s hearing. Additionally, at least 2,300 absentee voters overseas or in the military had already returned their ballots, she said.

If the court stops the use of ranked choice voting now it risks disenfranchising those voters, she said.

Justice Ellen Gorman asked Gardiner if new ballots could be distributed to any of the voters who have already cast their ballots under the ranked-choice voting method.

“Is that a possible scenario?” she asked.

The proximity of the election made that virtually impossible Gardiner said, noting ballots were going out and being returned now every day.

“To even try to keep up with who would need to be issued a replacement ballot would be extremely difficult and they would be crossing literally in the mail,” Gardiner said.

Gorman also questioned James Monteleone, an attorney for the Committee for Ranked Choice Voting, an intervenor in the case supporting Dunlap’s decision.

Gorman asked whether the state high court had a responsibility to ensure it got it right and wouldn’t an appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court be appropriate. Monteleone said it was too late for that now, given that thousands of voters will have already used their ranked choice ballots by the time the case could be heard — providing the U.S. Supreme Court even agreed to hear it.

He said if the court recanted now it would add to the ongoing efforts of some, including President Donald Trump, to cast doubts on the integrity of U.S. election systems.

“This comes in the context of the dynamic that we are currently experiencing in this election, where dispersion is being cast about the integrity of the election process. The ability to trust the result of the election process,” Monteleone said. “Undercutting that count of how voters have already cast their ballots spins it into chaos.”

Mead said the justices would make their decision on the stay quickly, but he did not specify a date.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: