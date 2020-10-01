After decades serving our country and earning multiple decorations for valor and heroism on the battlefield, Col. Duncan Milne achieved his lifelong dream of returning home to Maine. His experience and commitment in all his accomplishments will make him an excellent state senator.

A few include building thousands of careers providing family wages and full benefits, being a national speaker on issues impacting disenfranchised communities, and positions at President Dixon Center for Military and Veterans Services, Chief Operations Officer Third Marines Aircraft Wing, Joint Staff Department of Defense, AH-IW Attack helicopter pilot, and Marine Officer Instructor, Norwich University.

With his professional background and proven leadership skills and abilities, we have no doubt that Duncan will work very hard finding solutions to support small businesses.

Please join us in voting for Duncan Milne as our state senator for District 11.

Ron and Agnes Stauble

Unity

Send questions/comments to the editors.