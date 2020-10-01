AUGUSTA ? Frances D. Densmore, 96, formerly of Claremont, N.H., and more recently of Augusta, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020 at Mainegeneral Rehab and LTC at Gray Birch.

She was born in Augusta on March 15, 1924 the daughter of Lester and Edith (Cole) Crane.

Frances had been employed at Tambrands in Claremont until her retirement in 1987.

She enjoyed playing cards, bingo, crocheting, gardening and spending her time with her family and friends.

She was predeceased by her parents; husband Clifford Densmore; a stepdaughter Suzanne McKay; a brother Lester Crane and his wife Mary and a sister-in-law Cora Crane.

Frances is survived by her daughter Sharon West and husband Scott of South Gardiner, two sons Bruce Densmore of South Gardiner, Louis Densmore of Claremont, NH.; a brother Carlton Crane of Augusta; her grandchildren Jennifer West Veltman of Brisbane, Australia, Bill West of San Diego, Calif., Tammy Densmore of Augusta, Toby Densmore of Gardiner, Lesa Densmore of New York; a special niece Deborah Blake who helped Frances stay connected to her brother Carlton on Sundays; also survived by several other special nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 3, at 2 p.m. at the Litchfield Plains Cemetery, Plains Road, Litchfield, Maine.

Arrangements are in the care of Staples Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 53 Brunswick Ave., Gardiner, Maine. Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Staples Funeral Home website: http://www.familyfirstfuneralhomes.

