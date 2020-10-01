NORRIDGEWOCK – Danny F. Spooner, 74, of Norridgewock, passed away peacefully on Monday Sept. 28, 2020 in Portland. He was born July 5, 1946 in Skowhegan, the son of Clinton F. and Althea (Cressey) Spooner.

Danny was educated in Skowhegan Area Schools. He then proudly served his country in the US Army.

He worked in the Plastic Manufacturing industry for many years as a weaver, spending many of those years at Laurel Plastics in Madison, he then worked for Cascade Woolen Mill in Oakland, then the Libby Mill in Lewiston, then to South Carolina, then Biddeford Textiles.

He enjoyed the morning group at McDonald’s with all his friends, also taking his grandchildren to McDonald’s as well. He loved to build things and could fix anything; he built the home they live in. Every Sunday he watched NASCAR as an avid fan. He loved to shop and cook. He loved John Deere tractors, fishing at Bulldog. He had a dry sense of humor and told it like it was, he loved cowboy movies especially John Wayne and Clint Eastwood.

Besides his wife Charlotte of 46 years of Norridgewock, he leaves his children, Michael Spooner and his wife Darcy of Skowhegan, Shelly Cummings and her husband Tristan of Norridgewock; his mother Althea Spooner of Norridgewock; his beloved grandchildren, Avery and Maxwell; his brother Hollis “Rocky” Spooner of Norridgewock, his sister-in-law, Shelia “Susie” Ratte of Fairfield; and several cousins. His father Clinton Spooner predeceased him.

Visiting hours will be held on Friday Oct. 2, 2020 from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. A burial will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Augusta, Maine.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Smart & Edwards Funeral Home, 183 Madison Ave., Skowhegan, Maine. Anyone who wishes to leave the family messages can do so on our website at ? http://www.smartandedwardsfh.com

