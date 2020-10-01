STATESVILLE, N.C. – Glenwood George Bridges, 98, passed away peacefully on Sept. 27, 2020. He was born in Belfast, Maine on July 6, 1922, the son of Adrian Bridges and Minnie (George) Bridges. He is survived by his son Kenneth Bridges of North Carolina; and grandchildren Michael Peacock of Maine, Karen Billups of Maine, Tammy Morang of Maine, Scott Peacock of Florida, Jeffrey Bridges of Texas, and Christopher Bridges of Maine. He was predeceased by his wife of 62 years, Frances (Dunton) Bridges; a daughter Nancy Peacock, and a son Frank Bridges.Glenwood graduated from Belfast High School. He entered the Army during World War II and served in Europe. After leaving the Army, he moved his family to Gardiner, Maine, where he spent most of his working years. He was employed for many years at Commonwealth Shoe Co., and later at New Balance. Glenwood and Frances retired to Zephyrhills, Fla., where they enjoyed many happy years together.Glenwood was an avid hunter and fisherman, annually making trips deep into the Maine woods. He also enjoyed many card games and puzzles. But he loved playing poker more than any other of his hobbies. For decades friends and family gathered together for weekly games, and Glenwood was a mainstay at these games.Glenwood spent the last few years of his life at Brookdale Senior Living in Statesville, N.C., where he organized card games and called bingo.A public graveside service will be held at Cherry Hill Cemetery, West Gardiner, Maine on Tuesday Oct. 6. 2020 at 1:00 p.m. CDC guidelines are in effect, with masks and social distancing.Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, Maine. Condolences, stories, and photos may be shared at http://www.plummerfh.com.In lieu of flowers, a donation to a favorite charity in his name can be made

Guest Book