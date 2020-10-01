WATERVILLE – Harvey Lee Bureau, 84, passed away Sept. 28, 2020 at Oak Grove Center in Waterville. He was born March 22, 1936 in Waterville, the son of Harvey J. and Gladys (Breard) Bureau.He was a graduate of Waterville Senior High School class of 1954. On Dec. 30, 1983 he married Julie Lemieux in Waterville. He worked for many years as a Mill Wright for Huhtamaki until his retirement in 1998. He had also previously worked for L.N Violette for 16 years and served in the Naval Reserves for 30 years. He was a member of Corpus Christi Parish in Waterville and enjoyed antique cars, flying, and the US Navy. He was an avid hockey fan and served as an ice hockey coach for 49 years at Waterville High School, Lawrence High School, Winslow High School and Messalonskee High School as well as youth hockey.Harvey is survived by his wife of 36 years, Julie (Lemieux) Bureau of Waterville; three sons, Timothy Bureau and wife Lisa of Stafford, Va., Daniel Bureau and wife Jan of Fairfield, Patrick Bureau of Westbrook, and daughter, Peggy Knox and husband Matt of Seal Harbor; two grandsons, Nicholas Bureau and wife Sarah of Stafford, Va. and Alex Bureau and wife Alee of Alexandria, Va., four granddaughters, Amy Jefferson and husband John of Sidney, Melanie Bureau of Portland, Eliza Bureau of Westbrook, and Sarah Knox of Seal Harbor; great-grandchildren, Brooke and Sadie Jefferson of Sidney, Jack Bureau of Stafford, Va.; many nieces, nephews and cousins; special cat friend, Dudley. He was predeceased by his parents; and sister, Joy Montminy Wilder.The family also wishes to thank Oak Grove Center and MaineGeneral Medical Center and MaineGeneral Hospice for their care. Many thanks to the family and friends who took the time out to visit and brighten his day. A graveside service will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Harvey’s memory to: Alzheimer’s Association Maine 383 U.S. Route 1, Suite 2C Scarborough, ME 04074

