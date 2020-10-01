WATERVILLE – Ronald “Ron” C. Young, 62, passed away on Sept. 19, 2020 in Augusta. He was born on Oct. 16, 1957. He moved from Florida to Maine nearly 30 years ago where he met his life partner, Marlene. Ron was an outdoors man who loved fishing, archery and target practice. He also enjoyed spending time with his family. He is survived by his best friend and son, Jason Roderick and his wife Jen Roderick and their children Dylan, Taylor and Jason Jr.; his daughter, Tammy LaBelle and husband Todd LaBelle and their children Amber Hash and husband David Hash, Alisha Mills and wife Kristin Mills, and Todd LaBelle Jr. Also, his great-grandchildren, Aaliyah Caouette, Landyn Caouette-Nye and Bella Hash. He had two very special uncles, Mike and Charlie. He is predeceased by his partner, Marlene Alley, and his great-grandson Quincy Caouette.The family would like to express a special thank you to Glenridge care facility for the care they provided.There will be a private service for immediate family only. Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

