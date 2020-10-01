OAKLAND – William “Bill” F. Harrison, Jr., 76, passed away Sept. 20, 2020 at his home in Oakland surrounded by his family. He was born April 4, 1944 in Manhattan, N.Y., the son of William F. Sr. and Kathleen (Reynolds) Harrison.He attended Asension Grammar School and graduated from LaSalle Academy in 1961. He graduated from St. Michael’s College in Santa Fe class of 1965, then began working for the Internal Revenue Service. He was drafted into the US Army and served two years in Korea, returned home in 1968 and resumed his career with the IRS, retiring in 2002. Bill was a member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed researching trips and traveling to Alaska, Hawaii, Bermuda, and Ireland. He and his wife, Jane, traveled extensively and spent winters in South Carolina. He loved his grandchildren “to the moon and back” and spending time with them. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Barbara Jane (Bradford) Harrison of Oakland; two sons, Stephen Harrison and wife Trishann of Winthrop, Bryan Harrison; sister, Mary Munoz and husband Martin of Mt Kisco, N.Y. and brother, John Harrison of Jim Thorpe, Pa; step daughter, Tammy Linkfield and husband Ken of Frisco, Texas, stepson, Todd Bradford and wife Rosemary of Silver Spring, Md.; granddaughter, Sydney Harrison of Winthrop, grandson, Logan Harrison of Winthrop; stepgrandsons, Zachary, Alex, and Conor Linkfield all of Frisco, Texas, Ethan Bradford of Silver Spring, Md.The family would like to thank hospice and everyone who supported Bill and the family during this time.A graveside service will be held Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Maine Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery, Mt. Vernon Road, Augusta.Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan, ME 04976.In lieu of flowers, friends wishing may make donations in Bill’s memory to the: American Kidney Fund 6110 Executive Blvd.Suite 1010 Rockville, MD 20852 or a charity of choice

