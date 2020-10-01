GoldenOak will perform at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3, (rain date Sunday) at Owls Head Transportation Center, 117 Museum St. in Owls Head.

The Strand Theatre invites you to catch a show from indie-soul-folk act GoldenOak. The show is happening outside, drive-in style, at Owls Head Transportation Center. Led by siblings Zak and Lena Kendall, GoldenOak has been releasing music since the mid 2010s. Their latest tune is “Maple Spring,” and they’re getting ready to release some new music this fall. With harmonies to spare, this band will take your mind off your worries with powerful vocals and thoughtful songwriting.

Tickets cost $20.

For tickets, or more information, visit rocklandstrand.com.

