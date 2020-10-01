Portland Public Schools won’t bring elementary school students back five days per week in-person on Oct. 13, as the district had originally hoped it might be able to do.

Superintendent Xavier Botana announced the decision in a letter to families Wednesday, saying physical space, staffing and the impact of bringing twice as many students into schools as are currently attending in-person could change the district’s ability to mitigate COVID-19 while providing instruction.

“As you know, Maine overall has kept the risk of contracting COVID-19 relatively low,” Botana said. “Working together, we have done a good job of managing risk and following our health and safety guidelines. I am concerned that transitioning to a different scenario with twice as many students in school each day would greatly increase our risk. That fact weighed heavily in the decision.”

Elementary school students in Maine’s largest district are currently attending in-person two days per week and learning remotely the other days. In addition, almost 19 percent of students in preschool through 8th grade are enrolled in Remote Academy, the district’s remote-only option.

Students who signed up for Remote Academy were asked to enroll through the first trimester, and if a significant number decide to opt for in-person instruction after the trimester break, that could already add to the number of students in buildings.

In his letter, Botana said increasing the number of students in schools would raise concerns about the availability of physical space, making it hard to physically distance, especially during meals when students are supposed to be 6 feet apart, according to state guidelines.

Bringing all students back in-person would also stretch the capacity of nursing and instructional staff, Botana said. While the district has sufficient substitutes lined up right now, shortages could occur if the number of absent teachers increases significantly.

Access to childcare under the hybrid learning model has been a challenge for many families, and Botana said he is cognizant of that. Spots are still available in community partner programs the district is providing on remote days and before and after school, he said.

According to the re-opening plan approved by the school board in August, the district would re-evaluate the model for elementary students in preschool through 5th grade to see if those students could return in-person 5 days per week by Oct. 13. The board will be discussing the decision at its meeting Tuesday, and Botana said the district will continue to evaluate its capacity to increase in-person learning.

This story will be updated.

