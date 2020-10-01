Roughly 1,700 customers were still without power Thursday night in the wake of Wednesday’s wind and rainstorm.
Central Maine Power was reporting 846 outages shortly before midnight, according to its website.
The company, whose service area includes southern and central Maine said that only a few customers in places such as Farmington, Richmond and Montville would have to wait until Friday before power could be restored. Kennebec County had the most outages – 298 at midnight.
Wednesday’s storm, which packed wind gusts of more than 50 mph, caused more than 114,000 outages at its peak. Versant Power, which serves Down East and parts of Aroostook County, reported 604 outages Thursday night.
“Versant Power will reach 98 percent completion before the end of the day,” spokeswoman Judy Long said in a statement. “Any remaining customers who have severe damage or live in remote locations, including those on camp roads in Penobscot County, should be brought online early Friday.”
