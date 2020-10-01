Social media accounts

Occupation:

Retired

Education:

High School Graduate

Community Organizations:

West Gardiner Volunteer Fire department (42 years)

Cobbosseecontee Snowmobile Club (24 years)

Personal information (hobbies, etc.):

I like hunting, fishing, boating, swimming, snowmobiling, flying, and making all of my own repairs on my house, cars, boats snowmobiles and equipment.

Family status:

Married with two children and two grandchildren

Years in the Legislature: none

Committee assignments (if elected):

Inland Fisheries and Wildlife (would like to be )

Education and Cultural Affairs

Q&A

1) Are you satisfied with the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic? If yes, why? If not, what do you think should be done instead?

No. I would like to have seen the state open up sooner telling the people to use their own judgement on what they need to do to protect themselves and others.

2) As the state tries to balance its upcoming budget in light of the reduction in tax revenue because of the pandemic, how would you decrease expenses or increase revenues?

I would have to look at what are must needs and what are nice to have things.

Make it easier and more inviting for new businesses to open up in our state, which would increase jobs and tax revenues.

3) How does serving as a local politician in your respective party align with the larger goals of that party?

I think I align very well with the goals of my party.

4) What do you think is the most pressing matter that pertains to the next generation of Mainers who may be voting for the first time?

Education to support the needs of business in our state and the creation of new higher-paying jobs.

5) Are you frustrated by the political sniping, exaggeration and even lies between the parties and their supporters that have threatened progress usually reached through respect and reasoned compromise? If so, what will you personally do to make the situation better?

Yes. As a supervisor at Bath Iron Works for 35 years of my 37 and 1/2 years there, I was respected and used respect for others and compromise to get the work completed. All must to work together.

6) If you are elected, is there anything in particular that you hope to accomplish? And briefly, why?

Promote better education and help to create new better-paying jobs in our state to keep our people from leaving the state of Maine.

