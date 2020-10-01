BELFAST — Authorities in Maine were searching Thursday for two inmates who escaped custody from a reentry facility in Belfast.
Dakota Raven, 24, of Knox, and Cameron Dana, 24, of Owls Head, walked away from Maine Coastal Regional Reentry Center on Tuesday, the Waldo County Sheriff’s Office said. They had been assigned to maintenance work that included removal of trash from the facility, the sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said neither man is a risk to public safety.
The search for them resumed on Thursday after taking place through the night.
Raven had been sentenced on traffic offenses and Dana was sentenced for an escape charge because he violated a home-release program, the office said.
