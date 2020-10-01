I am writing in support of Matt Pouliot and Justin Fecteau. Both these men speak common sense and I believe represent their constituents well. They will get my vote this November.
I urge all common-sense Mainers in this area to vote for both of them. We don’t agree on all issues but I like the fact they will listen to all sides before making their decisions. We need calm decision makers in this chaotic world. They are honorable men who deserve our vote.
Wayne Nason
Augusta
