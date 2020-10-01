A smiling man with a “Happy Birthday” poster appeared on the day of our dear Aunt Mary’s 102nd birthday. He waved to her as she sat in her chair and a big smile came over her face.
Bruce White was not a relative but showed up for the occasion, as he does for as many occasions as he can fit into a day. Such a person shows commitment, integrity, utmost caring, and a genuine heart of love for all. I am grateful for his service to the people of our community.
Actions of a true Christian with values are the best example that a representative can give. He not only acts in the best interest of the people he represents, he listens to everyone with compassion, empathy and kindness. He has proven that he deserves our vote.
Thank you, Bruce, for your service.
Martha Patterson
Waterville
