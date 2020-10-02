Just out of college I was raped and became pregnant. Fortunately, my parents were able to help me find an illegal abortion two states over.
So I was dismayed — actually disgusted — when I learned Justice Brett Kavanaugh took the first opportunity he had to take away safe, legal abortion in the Supreme Court’s decision in June, Medical Services v. Russo. Susan Collins told us he would follow precedent. It couldn’t have been easier to follow precedent since the court had ruled on a very similar case only four years ago. But Kavanaugh voted to overturn precedent and restrict safe, legal abortion.
Despite her claims, Collins supported someone opposed to women’s reproductive rights and voted to give him a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court. I cannot trust her to defend my right to control my life and my body and can no longer give her my vote.
Priscilla J. Jenkins
Winthrop
