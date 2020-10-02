University of Maine Cooperative Extension and the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry have developed guidelines for producers planning to participate in Maine maple tours this October, according to a news release from the Orono-based extension office.

“Maine Maple Tours: Guidance During COVID-19,” found online at extension.umaine.edu, is based on current Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations for planning, communicating expectations for, and participating in this outdoor event to help keep sugaring families, staff and customers safe.

UMaine Extension bulletins may be ordered or downloaded from the publications catalog extensionpubs.umext.maine.edu, by calling 207-581-3792, or emailing [email protected].

