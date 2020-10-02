I encourage you to vote for Jan Collins for the Maine Senate in District 17. I worked with Jan at Jay High School, where she taught chemistry, and I have known her for many years. I am impressed with her intelligence, good work ethic, concern for the welfare of others, and her unusual ability to listen. She would be the perfect candidate to listen to the needs of her district.
Jan understands running a small business. She and her husband are owners of the Wilton Blueberry Farm. She has worked in the health care field and taught special education. She is a strong advocate for criminal justice reform and is the assistant director of the Maine Prisoner Advocacy Coalition.
A lifelong Mainer, Jan is committed to working on issues that concern us all: health care, the economy and the environment. Please join me in support for Jan Collins.
Paula Swenson
Sidney
