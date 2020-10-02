Joe Bornstein, who became a household name through television ads for his law firm specializing in personal injury cases and a digital sign atop Portland’s most iconic high-rise, has died.

A spokesman for the firm confirmed that Bornstein died Thursday, but would not provide other details, including the cause of death.

Bornstein’s firm, which he opened in 1974, has run television ads for years soliciting personal injury cases and encouraging potential clients to “Call Joe.” That message also frequently flashes from the digital sign atop the Time & Temperature Building in Portland.

A spokesman for the firm, Nate Bergeron, declined to provide any other details, although it’s expected that Bornstein will be buried today. The Jewish Funeral Home in Portland is handling arrangements.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: