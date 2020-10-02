Junco will take the stage at 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at Stone Mountain Arts Center, 695 Dugway Road in Brownfield.

The center continues to present a handful of socially distanced shows for 50 people. This time around, you can see the indie rock, folk and funk act Junco from New Hampshire whose latest album is “Red Run Wild,” released in April.

The band is guitarist and singer Jeremy Holden, drummer and singer Alex Ouellette, lead singer and guitarist Bobby Sheehan, pianist Clifford Cameron and Dan Stackhouse on oboe and wind synth, who have been friends since attending Fryeburg Academy together. This will be their third visit to the Brownfield venue, and if you’re a fan of delicious, sumptuous food, plan on making a pre-show dinner reservation.

Tickets cost $30.

For tickets, or more information, visit stonemountainartscenter.com.

