I enthusiastically support George Lapointe for Hallowell mayor.
An unprecedented confluence of challenges — a merciless pandemic, economic chaos, a reckoning with systemic social injustice, and insidious threats to our democracy — will inform our choices to represent us in Washington, Augusta and, yes, even Hallowell City Hall.
Local businesses struggle to survive; too many have shut their doors. Renters and their landlords are under water. Homeowners on fixed or reduced incomes worry about taxes. The grim prospect looms of more months of isolation and anxiety. While we look to the federal and state governments for leadership, guidance, and support, we must also have local planning, strategies, and policies to support each other in these troubling times.
George has the experience and the leadership, collaboration, and problem-solving skills essential in this divisive political climate. He will bring our community together with empathy and respect.
George Lapointe is the leader Hallowell needs.
Mark Sullivan
Hallowell
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Editorials
Our View: Treat suicide as the public health problem it is
-
Letters to the Editor
Bellows works tirelessly for Maine
-
Letters to the Editor
Vote Jan Collins for a positive future
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Oct. 2
-
Letters to the Editor
We won’t see another like Ginsburg
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.