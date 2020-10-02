I enthusiastically support George Lapointe for Hallowell mayor.

An unprecedented confluence of challenges — a merciless pandemic, economic chaos, a reckoning with systemic social injustice, and insidious threats to our democracy — will inform our choices to represent us in Washington, Augusta and, yes, even Hallowell City Hall.

Local businesses struggle to survive; too many have shut their doors. Renters and their landlords are under water. Homeowners on fixed or reduced incomes worry about taxes. The grim prospect looms of more months of isolation and anxiety. While we look to the federal and state governments for leadership, guidance, and support, we must also have local planning, strategies, and policies to support each other in these troubling times.

George has the experience and the leadership, collaboration, and problem-solving skills essential in this divisive political climate. He will bring our community together with empathy and respect.

George Lapointe is the leader Hallowell needs.

Mark Sullivan

Hallowell

Send questions/comments to the editors.