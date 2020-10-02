George Lapointe will make a great mayor for Hallowell. As a councilor, he has served on and led committees with two goals in mind: to foster our unique, diverse and inclusive culture, while looking for growth and opportunities for businesses and constituents. He and his wife raised their two sons here, so he knows the issues facing Maine youth.
I graduated from Hall-Dale High School (2015) and Thomas College (2018), and still work in Maine. I love Maine and am grateful for the opportunities I have had here. I have friends who had to leave for better opportunities elsewhere. George knows it is important to keep our youth here so they can work and recreate in our beautiful state. Young and old people want livable communities, and George is passionate about keeping Hallowell vibrant, and helping businesses that can employ people of all ages.
Please vote George for mayor.
Nick Godin
Hallowell
