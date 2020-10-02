I am supporting George Lapointe for mayor of Hallowell on the November ballot. He is an experienced leader and a collaborative problem-solver who I have worked with and known for over 20 years. His public service includes serving Maine as the commissioner of Marine Resources and his community as a member of Hallowell City Council, where he chaired both the finance and personnel committees.
George involves people in developing city budgets that reflect fiscal constraint while keeping an eye on furthering Hallowell’s development as a cultural center and a welcoming community. He was a strong proponent for the municipal bond that provided funds to modernize Water Street, improve outer roads, provide additional municipal parking and the renovation of Stevens Commons.
George works well with diverse interests and finds solutions to complex and contentious issues. George has the experience and leadership skills to serve as mayor of our fine city.
Sue Bell
Hallowell
