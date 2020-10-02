WATERVILLE – Beverly Norton Newton, 86, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at the Woodlands Senior Living Center. She was born June 18, 1934 in Winthrop, the only child of the late Calvin Ellsworth and Marjorie Abigail Briggs Norton.She attended schools in Readfield and Buckfield and married Carlton Ellsworth Newton in August of 1951 in West Paris. They made their home in Pittsfield, until his death in 1984. They had two children together, Randall Calvin Newton and Rhonda Lee Newton. They both passed away in 2004. Beverly belonged to the Garden Club in Pittsfield for many years, which may account for her stunning gardens. She belonged to many historical societies as her love of genealogy grew. She loved her family and researched their genealogy well on all family sides. She was an accomplished artist. Her family has been blessed with many of her paintings. She was blessed with lots of family and friends that have been by her side. Their contact is what made her life at home possible. Her life’s motto was the song “I did it my way”!The family would like to send a big thank you to Woodlands of Waterville, Beacon Hospice, especially Brie and all her family and friends for the help and support during this time. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic there will be a private service. Arrangements are under the care of Chandler Funeral Homes & Cremation Service, 45 Main St., South Paris. Online condolences may be shared with her family at http://www.chandlerfunerals.com

In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to: Buckfield Historical Society c/o Linda Cooper 62 Bean Rd. Buckfield, ME 04220

