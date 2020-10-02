MT. VERNON – Judith M. Halvorsen of Mt. Vernon passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020 surrounded by her family. Judith was born Sept. 21, 1939 to John and Stella (Delrossi) Parker of Wakefield Mass.

Judy and Roger danced into each other’s lives at an early age; having met at a dance school in Wakefield, Mass. As young parents, they brought music, laughter and dancing to their five daughters; often re-creating skits from Broadway musicals. One of Judy’s favorites was West Side Story. She even had the castanets.

Forever the student, Judy was fascinated with archeology, especially the Mayan culture. She traveled with her beloved husband of 62 years to many sites of historical significance and personal interest.

Her love of her family knew no bounds as she cared for her parents and in-laws and other loved ones when needed. She created a magical world of celebration year round with Autumn being her most favorite of the seasons.

Judy’s home is hung with many works of art of her own creation from paintings to quilts and fabric wall hangings and crewel work. Some of her artwork illustrates the stories she has written both for her children and as an outlet for her creative energies.

The “Dance” continues as Judy is survived by her husband, Roger, of Mt. Vernon; brother John Parker and his wife Judith of Georgia; her daughters Kristina Halvorsen of Winthrop, Sheril Halvorsen of Blue Hill, Pamela Halvorsen of Winthrop, Maria Halvorsen of Salem, N.H. and Aletia and her husband Mark Thompson of Yorktown, Va. She is also survived by nine grandchildren; and 11 great- grandchildren.

Arrangements are in the care of Roberts Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 62 Bowdoin St., Winthrop, ME 04364 where memories, condolences and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of our website at http://www.familyfirstfh.com

Because Judy was also a great lover of animals we would ask, in lieu of flowers, please make a memorial donation to:

PALS Animal Shelter

188 Case Road

Winthrop, ME 04364

