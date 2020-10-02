WATERVILLE – Paul J. Sirois, 68, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020, at Maine Medical Center, surrounded by family.

He was born in Waterville on March 30, 1952, the son of Louis and Cecile (Bolduc) Sirois. He graduated from Waterville High School in 1970 and from the University of Maine Farmington in 1974. He later earned a master’s degree in literacy from the University of Maine Orono.

Paul was passionate about his career as an elementary education teacher. He taught at Mount Merici Academy in Waterville for ten years, and then moved on to Windsor Elementary School where he worked until his retirement in 2012. It was there that he met his soulmate, Beverly Hallett, when they were interviewing for the same position. Fortunately, they were both hired and their relationship grew. They were married in Waterville on Dec. 9, 1989. Soon afterwards they started their family.

Paul was the proud father of three sons. His greatest joy was spending time with them. He got up early, juggled schedules, and travelled all across Maine and New England attending their games and school events, and made lots of friends along the way. In the summer, Paul hosted pool parties and swimming lessons for family and friends in his backyard pool. He and Bev enjoyed gardening, and planted a variety of colorful perennials around the pool. Paul was a history buff and an armchair political pundit. He loved sharing his insight and views about world affairs, and was a sharp critic of the current administration.

Paul was devoted to his family. When Bev’s health started to decline, he spent several years caring for her at home. He took over the cooking responsibilities when his wife was no longer able to, and he became a talented chef by tweaking old family recipes and watching the food network. He hosted Thanksgiving dinner every year for his large extended family. Paul taught all three of his sons to cook, and in recent years, they would gather every Sunday to prepare and enjoy a meal together.

Paul was predeceased by his wife; his parents; and his brother, Eugene. He is survived by his sons Joshua of Portland, Joseph of Yarmouth, and Jacob of Yarmouth. He is also survived by his sisters, Celia of South Weymouth, Mass., Anne of Saco, Colette of Saco, and Elizabeth (Robert) Letellier of Biddeford, and a brother, Thomas (Janet) of Randolph; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Due to COVID restrictions, a celebration of Paul’s life will take place in the spring.

