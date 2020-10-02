PORTLAND – Richard Dale Houdlette, 56, passed away peacefully in his sleep Sept. 30, 2020 at his home in Portland. He was born August 14, 1964 in Gardiner, a son of Richard C. Houdlette and Gloria (Small) Houdlette. He graduated from Richmond High School in 1982. Shortly thereafter he went to work in the warehouse of Associated Grocers of Maine. He remained there for 25 plus years working his way up to Director of Operations. Richard loved the outdoors and all it entailed. Spending time at the family camp at Lake Moxie or hunting and fishing with his good friend, Mike Anan. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his family in Richmond. He was predeceased by his father Richard C. Houdlette. He is survived by two daughters, Colby Elizabeth Houdlette of Limerick and Haley Morgan Houdlette of Pittston; a sister Teresa Phelps (Jim), brother Philip Houdlette (Tammy) of Dresden and brother Douglass Houdlette of Richmond; nephew Thomas Sidelinger of Richmond, niece Tia Zukowski (Adam) of Gray, and niece Taylor Houdlette of Orono. Arrangements are under the care of Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland. There will be no services at this time. A family gathering will be held at a later date.

