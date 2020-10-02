GARDINER – Richard “Rik” Loren Patterson, Jr., 58, passed away Sept. 15, 2020 at Maine Medical Center in Portland of massive cardiac arrest. He was born April 20, 1962 in Augusta, the son of Richard L. Patterson Sr. and Nancy Ann Murray.He attended Gardiner schools. He had many trials and challenges in his life, but lived it the way he wanted to. He was a member of the Community Advisory Committee at Crisis and Counseling Center for several years. He loved sports and his favorite teams were the Pittsburg Steelers and Boston Red Sox. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, collecting repairing and playing guitars, loud classic rock music and hanging out with his friends who called him “Rik”.Rik is survived by his father; mother, Nancy Choate of Sidney; brothers, Robert and wife Faye of Augusta, Keith and wife Tania of Chelsea; stepfather, Larry Choate of Sidney; stepbrothers, Steven Choate of Sidney, Armand Choate of Marana, Airz., John Beaulieu of Augusta; stepsister, Colette Goodman of Pompano Beach, Fla.; many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews; and many, many friends. He was predeceased by his sister, Karen Joy; grandparents, Saunders and Louise Patterson and Harold Murray and Ida Barbeau.

I’m Not There Don’t stand by my grave and weep For I’m not there I do not sleep I am a thousand winds that blow I am the diamonds glint on snow I am the sunlight on ripened grain I am the gentle Autumn’s rain When you awaken in morning hush I am the swift uplifting rush Of quiet birds in circle flight I am the soft stars that shine at night Do not stand at my grave and cry I am not there, I did not die There will be no service at this time.

Arrangements under the direction and care of Dan & Scott’s Cremation & Funeral Service, 445 Waterville Road, Skowhegan ME 04976.

