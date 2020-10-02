JEFFERSON, N.H. -Thomas W. Armstrong, 78, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020. He was the son of the late H. William Armstrong Jr. and Lillian (Reynolds). Tom was born in Springfield, Mass. and grew up in Winslow, Maine with his sisters Virginia and Pamela. After graduation Tom served in the Navy, stationed in Bermuda. He returned to Winslow and on June 19, 1965 he married the love of his life Pauline (Gagnon). Tom and Polly moved to Milford, N.H. to raise their children Lori and Alan. He was the owner of Armstrong Tool and Die in Milford, before retiring to Jefferson, N.H.Tom was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing. He loved spending time in the field, training his bird dogs. Known as Bumpa to his grandchildren, nothing made him happier than spending time with them, especially during the holidays. Tom was a passionate man with a deeply tender and loving heart. Tom will be missed by his wife of 55 years, Polly; his daughter, Lori and her partner Barbara of Thornton, N.H., his son, Alan and daughter-in-law Sue of Goffstown, N.H. His spirit will live on through his five grandchildren, Andrew and Katie VanHouten; Cameron, Sidney, and Paige Armstrong. The family will hold a private funeral. A graveside service will be held in Winslow, ME in the spring.Arrangements are in the care of Smith & Heald Funeral Home, 63 Elm St., Milford. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please go to http://www.smith-heald.com

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a cause close to Tom’s heart: Addiction Recovery Coalition of NH 180 Elm St., Suite E. Milford, NH 03055 or online at arcnh.org

