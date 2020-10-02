Thomas College will host several opportunities for high school students to learn more about life on campus, degree offerings, and the way the college will ensure students graduate ready and highly employable for the career of their choice. Its suite of events includes virtual open houses and Future Career Academics (interactive learning or challenges) ranging in disciplines from education to business to computers and technology, according to a news release from the Waterville-based college.

The following events are scheduled:

Virtual Open Houses are set for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 7, and a 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21 and Tuesday, Nov. 3, 6.

The event will include a live introduction to Thomas College including a welcome for the president, introductions to staff and faculty, and on-the-spot admissions.

Future Teachers Academy are set fo 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, and at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21.

Open to Maine high school sophomores, juniors and seniors, the virtual Future Teachers Academy is for students who are interested in exploring the field of education. Students will have the opportunity to imagine themselves as a future educator as they: design a game idea for a future classroom, tackle teaching challenges (“What would you do IF?”), and meet the faculty who lead the dynamic and engaging programs.

Future Business Leaders Event is scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Participants will spend a virtual day with Thomas College’s high caliber business educators and engage in innovative and collaborative activities that will give insight into the world of business.

Future Technology Leaders Event will begin at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 29.

This is an opportunity for high school students to explore the field of cybersecurity and engage in interactive activities that cybersecurity experts would.

For more information about these events, visit thomas.edu or contact Thomas College Admissions at [email protected] or 207-859-1101.

